Dumping on the rise in Tipperary during lockdown

A local councillor says there’s been a noticeable increase in illegal dumping around Tipperary Town since the beginning of the lockdown.

Tony Black says littering and dog fouling have also become bigger issues in the last number of weeks and the council has now been asked to provide more dog waste bins and rubbish bins – as well as covert cameras and skips for housing estates.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Black says the lockdown might have led some people to think they could do what they liked.

“I suppose maybe people considered that there’s not as many people about during the early stages of the lockdown so they have free rein to pull up somewhere and dump bags or to dump a mattress or a couch or whatever the case may be.”

“You know I mean there’s not as many people around so they mightn’t be seen doing it. They just have no regard really a lot of these people for anyone or for the council or anyone living in areas that are being affected by these.”