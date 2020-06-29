Further drug seizures in Tipperary

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Mid Tipperary.

It follows an operation by Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit backed up by Templemore Gardaí yesterday afternoon.

They executed a search warrant at a house in Two Mile Borris shortly before 4pm.

During the course of the search a grow house with large lighting fixtures and a heat control system was discovered.

Gardaí seized suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb worth an estimated €12,500. Some of the plants had been harvested and were hanging in the house to dry out.

Two mobile phones, a tablet device and a weighing scale were also found.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently being detained at Templemore Garda Station.

Meanwhile Cocaine with an estimated street value of over €6,000 has been seized during the search of a house in Nenagh.

Members of the Garda Divisional Drugs Unit made the discovery at an estate in the town at around 8.30 last night.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and later questioned at Nenagh Garda Station.

He’s since been released from custody and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

+++

Hayes says FG/FF have been edging closer for years

A former Tipperary TD and government minister says a coalition involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was only a matter of time.

The new cabinet will meet for the first time this afternoon following the formation of a government over the weekend.

Tom Hayes says the Green, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael coalition shows promise.

“Going back over the years there was a closeness happening between the rival political parties – namely Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.”

“They had dominated the political stage since the foundation of the state but I suppose at local authority level they were beginning to come together and that was happening nationally.”

“I suppose we’ve ended up with what I think is going to be a very good government of all shapes and sizes – younger people, fresh people and I think there’s going to be a lot of change. There’s going to be a change of attitude.”