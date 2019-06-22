Drug seizure in Clonmel

A man has been arrested following a significant drug seizure near Clonmel.

A quantity of cocaine was recovered in the operation.

Local Gardaí and the drugs unit were involved in the operation at a private residence a few kilometres from Clonmel.

A drugs dog was used during the search of the house at Knocklofty around 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

The dog uncovered cocaine with a street value of €15,000.

A local man in his 30’s was subsequently arrested.

He is being detained at Clonmel Garda station where he can be held for up to seven days.