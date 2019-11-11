Drug problem in Carrick-on-Suir at epidemic levels

The drug problem in Carrick-on-Suir has been described as an epidemic.

The comments came from the close family of a local young man who died by suicide earlier this year.

Suicide rates across Tipperary are the highest in the country at 27.4%.

This is according to the most up-to-date figures from the National Suicide Research Foundation.

On his recent visit to Thurles, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told councillors more needs to be done to address the prevalence of drugs across the Premier County.

However, he urged them to measure the fight against drugs by the number of detections and arrests, rather than by the number of staff in the Drugs Unit.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, the uncle of the late Mikey McGrath, Jason Walsh, said that drugs have gone out of control in the town with easy access being the main issue.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill told Tipp Today the sale of drugs needs to be curtailed, but there also needs to be more support for those struggling with their addiction.

He said that six Gardaí in the Drugs Unit is not sufficient, while families who are drug dealing are known to everyone and have attained a mafia-like status with everybody living in fear of them.