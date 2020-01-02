Drug offences down in Tipperary in 2019

There was a marked decrease in drug offences in Tipperary last year.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told the Joint Policing Committee meeting, possession of drugs was down 16% on 2018, while possession for sale or supply was down 14%.

While the Gardaí acknowledged there is a major drug problem across the Premier County, they say searches were increased and more resources were focused on the area.

However, Independent TD Michael Lowry told Tipp FM News the drugs problem is spreading across rural communities with parents fearing their children will get caught up in it.