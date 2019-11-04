Drug epidemic in Tipperary

Drug dealing across the Premier county has reached epidemic levels.

This was raised by councillors at the Joint Policing Committee in Thurles when they met the Garda Commissioner.

Councillors cited situations of open drug dealing near schools and in towns and villages.

Commissioner Drew Harris said the number of officers in the drug unit should not be used as a gauge for the fight against drugs.

He would instead urge people to look at the increased number of arrests and drug detections.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Deputy Mattie McGrath said that action is needed.