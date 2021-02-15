Drop in Tipp PUP recipients for first time since Christmas

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary has dropped for the first time since Christmas.

While the 12,961 people receiving the PUP in Tipp this week is only a decrease of less than one percent (down 115), it’s the first time the figure has dropped during this Level 5 lockdown.

A further 319 people in Tipp are receiving the payment for the last time this week after closing their claim.

Just under 478,000 people will receive the PUP tomorrow across the country, a drop of 3,666 on last week.