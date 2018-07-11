Drone operators warned to stay away from gorse fires

Dozens of Tipperary firefighters battled for hours on Monday to bring a major gorse fire near Thurles under control.

The blaze, which occurred on an extensive area of bogland between Littleton and New Bermingham., started on Sunday and was put out – only to reignite again.

Units of the fire service from across the county attended, with additional water tankers brought in, ensuring the blaze didn’t spread enough to affect the houses across the road.

Ray O’Leary, Acting Chief Fire Officer in Tipperary, says it was a particularly challenging fire…

Meanwhile

Privately flown drones have been causing a problem for aerial fire-fighting operations across the country.

The Defence Forces say the Irish Air Corps is continuing to assist ground based fire-fighters in preventing and battling wild fires on both sides of the border.