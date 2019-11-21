Driver caution urged as secondary roads flood

Drivers in Tipperary are being warned of dangerous driving conditions today because of very heavy rain.

At least 50 millimetres is due to fall in Tipp today, with an orange warning in place until six o’clock this evening.

Gardai in Tipperary say that the County’s roads are generally moving well, but are warning that caution must be taken at all times and to always expect the unexpected.

No major routes have been reported as affected, but a number of secondary roads are suffering blockages.

Tipperary Town Gardai say the Ballygriffin Bridge to Golden road is flooded and impassable after high levels in the River Suir, and also to take care on the Dundrum Road near Aileen Bridge.

Templemore Gardai have had no specific reports but warn that the Dunkerrin Road is usually affected during spells of heavy rain.

Clonmel are reporting surface water on the roads around Fethard and are advising caution, while Nenagh Gardai are asking drivers to slow down and be careful on the Motorway in the wet conditions.

Furthermore, Tipperary County Council have been actively clearing roads and have units out monitoring situations.

They say any up to date road data will be on their website or social media channels.

A number of outages have been reported on the outskirts of West Tipp – but ESB says they are not aware of outages in the County.

Met Eireann say that as it stands the Orange Weather warning will not be extended past the current 6pm end time – although a spokesperson told Tipp FM that data closer the time could change that and to watch out for further warnings from the forecasting service.

They also say that heavy rain could come back in on Friday night and Saturday morning and to keep an eye on weather forecasts for more details.