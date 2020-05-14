Drive-thru the “Field of Dreams”

With Semple Stadium set to lie idle from a GAA point of view for the foreseeable future plans are in place to put it to use in another way.

A drive-through takeaway food service is opening at the “Field of Dreams” in Thurles this evening.

It will run from 4pm to 10pm each day Thursday to Monday.

Stadium Director David Morgan says it will comply fully with social distancing guidelines with customers pre-ordering at which point they’ll be given a collection time.

He says they’ve also tried to provide some talking points for patrons.

“We tried to be a little bit innovative as well – we’re very conscious of the social need for people and we’ve tried to create a talking point.”

“So for instance you’ll see some of the legends of the game as you drive past to pick up your food.”

“I noticed it myself this morning coming into the stadium you see lots of families now and parents and Dad’s in particular it struck me today with their kids but this is going to be a little conversation pieces within that car – who’s that player, what did he win Dad, where did he play?”