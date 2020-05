Local Gardaí are highlighting the dangers of drink driving after one driver was found to be five-and-a-half times over the limit yesterday.

Gardaí arrested the woman after a single vehicle crash in Clonmel at 8am.

After providing a breath sample in the Garda station, it was discovered that she was five-and-a-half times over the limit.

Ahead of the June bank holiday weekend, Gardaí are appealing to motorists to stay safe, and not to drink and drive.