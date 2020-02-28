Drama group to support Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

A local man is appealing for support for a fundraising drama production to raise money for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Colm Lalor from Ballyskenagh near Roscrea is thankful to the charity for helping to fund the transportation of his son Bill’s remains from New Zealand, after he died suddenly in New Zealand in December.

Ballyskenagh Drama Group have decided to run another night of their production ‘Don’t Tell the Wife’ at Citeaux Hall tonight, with the proceeds going towards the trust.

Colm Lalor says his family is grateful to the charity for their help over the last few months.