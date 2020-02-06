Further doubts cast on legality of election going ahead in Tipperary

Further concerns have been raised about the legality of the General Election going ahead in the Tipperary Constituency this weekend.

Having originally been deferred following the death of independent candidate Marese Skehan, the move was rescinded last night by Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Returning Officer in Tipperary James Seymour says any votes cast for Ms Skehan will be counted as normal – in the event she was elected to the 33rd Dáil, a by-election would be called.

However, speaking on Tipp Today earlier Law Lecturer at Waterford Institute of Technology Dr Jennifer Kavanagh felt it would have been better for the Minister to await a ruling on the matter from the High Court.