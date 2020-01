A Tipperary TD has cast further doubt on the 60-bed modular unit being in place at University Hospital Limerick by the end of the year.

Suggestions last week that it may be next year before the much needed additional space would be available – were played down by the HSE.

However – following a meeting with senior management at UHL last evening – Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill questioned the time frame for the modular units in both Limerick and Clonmel.