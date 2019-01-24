Doran resigns from Sinn Fein

Tipperary Sinn Fein Councillor David Doran has this evening resigned from the party.

The Thurles-based representative has been a member of the party for 25 years, having joined while a student at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Doran says his decision was founded on a growing distance between his beliefs and those of the party.

He also added that a recent meeting of Tipperary Sinn Fein members aimed at solving internal disputes within the party were unsuccessful.

Cllr Doran says he intends to stand in May’s local elections as an Independent.

