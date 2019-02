Thurles Councillor David Doran has called the reduction of the General Municpal Allocation in his district as a joke.

Following on from the vote to reduce the local property tax, the GMA suffered a drop of around 160 thousand euro.

The former Sinn Fein representative was concerned that it was a penalty measure from Tipperary County Council, which opposed the reduction in LPT.

Cllr Doran wants the local authority to better manage its finances.