Dooradoyle again tops list for chronic overcrowding for North Tipp patients

November was the worst month on record for hospital overcrowding with the ED department serving North Tipperary patients the worst hit.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says nine thousand six hundred and seventy nine patients were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs for beds, the highest number since records began in 2006.

It says University Hospital Limerick, which caters for patients in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare was one of the worst hit with 1 thousand and seventy one patients on trolleys in November, twice the equivalent of the county’s total bed capacity.

Five other hospitals had over 5 hundred patients on trolleys in Cork, Galway, Letterkenny, Tallaght and Tullamore.