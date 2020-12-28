‘Don’t make unnecessary journeys’ – Tipp fire service plea as bleak weather continues

Don’t take to the roads in poor weather conditions over Christmas if at all possible.

That’s the plea from emergency services in Tipperary, as blustery, wet weather from Storm Bella continues to hit the county today.

ESB Networks are working to restore power to thousands of premises around the country, and a fresh status yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo Sligo, Clare and Kerry until 2pm this afternoon.

There is plenty of surface water on roads across the Premier County, after heavy rain in recent days.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Tipperary Fire & Rescue, Carol Kennedy, is urging people not to make unnecessary journeys:

“Pay heed to the weather warnings. If you don’t need to go on journeys in dangerous weather, then you shouldn’t be on the road. And that’s for your own safety and the safety of emergency services going out to you. Please bear that in mind.

“I suppose we’ve been lucky this year that we haven’t had the severe frost yet, so the roads haven’t been as icey as we’ve seen in other years. But that is something to bear in mind as the cold weather draws in.”