Blood donors urged to come forward for Xmas season

People in Tipperary are being reminded that Christmas is often a difficult time to maintain blood supplies.

That’s according to the Irish Blood Transfusion service.

It tries to maintain a seven day supply of blood year round, but the service is currently operating with a six day supply.

The IBTS is running an extra 23 clinics across the country between Sunday 16th December and Sunday 6th January, to make sure there is enough blood for patients over the festive period.

From tomorrow the 17th to Thursday the 20th of December in the Clonmel Park Hotel there’s clinics daily, and people in South Tipperary are urged to donate.

Paul McKinney – Operations Director of the IBTS – says it’s a challenging time for the Blood service:

