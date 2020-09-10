Dog stolen and man seriously injured during burglary in Mullinahone, Tipperary

A dog was stolen and a man seriously assaulted during a burglary in Mullinahone last night.

At around 11.30pm the occupant of the residence in Ballyvadlea disturbed two burglars who then assaulted him, leaving him with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s believed they fled the scene in the direction of Drangan.

Speaking to Tipp FM News this evening, Superintendent Willie Leahy says they took the man’s dog with them:

“During the course of the incident, a patterdale terrier was stolen. We’ve been out in Mullinahone all day carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries.

“We’re appealing to anybody who would have been in that area last night between Mullinahone and Drangan between 11pm and midnight, if they saw anything suspicious connected to the incident, or any vehicles on that road, to make contact with Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.”