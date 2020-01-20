Dog with horrific injuries rescued in North Tipperary

Pictures of a dog with horrific injuries rescued from North Tipp have been shared hundreds of times on the Mo Chara Animal Rescue Facebook page.

The dog, named Woody by its rescuers, appeared to have been bitten by another animal.

He was found between Templetouhy and Moyne and brought to the vet by a good samaritan.

Woody was operated on yesterday and more than €5,000 has been raised to cover that and further operations he will need.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Nicki Veasy of Mo Chara Animal Rescue said the injuries were shocking.