Gardai are advising motorists to be cautious on the roads this morning.

A section of the N24 between Cahir and Clonmel is closed with diversions in place after a bus overturned.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 5 and 6 this morning.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any serious injuries.

A diversion is in place, to facilitate the removal of a large vehicle, heading towards the New Inn direction.

It is unknown at this time how long the road will be closed.