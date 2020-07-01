Disappointment at closure of Nenagh community garden

Anti-social behaviour is part of the reason why a popular community garden in Nenagh has closed.

Nenagh Community Wellness Garden had been open to the public as a contemplative space for nine years, but the lease has not been renewed with the landlord from today onwards.

Founder and Chair of the Garden, Gerry Coffey, is disappointed that this had to happen and has thanked the landlord for her ongoing support to the project.

He says that unfortunately it had begun to attract anti social behaviour.

“Its one of those things – there’s people drinking in public and stuff like that. You know they will gather in what are deemed public spaces and the Guards will have to be called and things like that.”