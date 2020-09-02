Differing views from Tipperary publicans on reopening

A Tipperary publican says frustration is growing in the sector at government inaction in relation to restrictions imposed on them because of Covid-19.

Councillor Mark Fitzgerald runs the Thatch Pub in Cloneen which is one of the many which remain closed across the country. Only pubs serving food have been allowed to reopen under Covid-19 restrictions.

He says the €16 million support package announced for pubs, bars and nightclubs was a paltry gesture which will have little impact.

“I think the uncertainty is nearly as frustrating as the lack of support from Government.”

“They’re on about this €16 million they gave us out but when you break that down that’s going to every pub whether it’s opened or closed.”

“So when you get to the ‘wet pubs’ – the ones that have no income coming in – it only works out at around €1,600 which if you break it down is only €120 or €130 over the last eight or ten weeks which isn’t good enough.”

However another local publican says licensed premises should remain closed until the New Year once a proper financial support scheme is in place.

Listen back to Mark’s interview :

Alan Faulkner runs the Premier Bar in Carrick on Suir which is also closed due to the pandemic.

He says putting a proper financial package in place to keep pubs closed for now would go a long way towards tackling the spread of Covid-19.

“If the publicans were looked after properly stay closed until after Christmas because we can’t police people who come into our pub.”

“It isn’t like a person who goes out during the day and visits one or two shops to do his shopping – he’ll have his mask on him. When you open the doors of a pub 8 or 9 people could come in and they’ll go off to another pub. Who is going to police it?”

“I think if the government stopped dithering and we listen to the health people – they don’t want to open the pubs.”

Listen Back to Alan’s interview :

