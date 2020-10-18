Dezoning of land to take place across Tipperary

“Use it or lose it.”

That’s the message for those who may own unused land in the Nenagh district that’s been zoned for housing.

The issue was discussed at this week’s meeting of the Municipal District.

Cathaoirleach, Séamie Morris says the new National Planning framework will mean action will have to be taken:

“There’s going to be an awful lot of dezoning of land.

What we are asking people is if they have land zoned, particularly for housing, that they use it or lose it because the new national development plan is going to require every town in Tipperary to dezone an awful lot of land.

There would have been quite a lot of land zoned in the boom times.”