Device found in Clonmel sent for analysis

A device which was discovered in Clonmel last evening has been sent to Dublin for analysis.

The find was subject to a major Garda investigation yesterday, with the army bomb disposal team dispatched to make safe the device found in the Old Bridge area.

A member of the public came across the suspicious package in a plastic bag just after 3pm yesterday.

Gardai were contacted and upon their examination, a decision was taken to contact the Army bomb disposal team.

The area, which is known locally as High Busha Cusha was sealed off and the Bomb disposal team arrived on site just after 6.

They deployed their six-wheeled remotely operated robot which relayed images of the device back to their truck.

Just over an hour later the bomb disposal team took a plastic shopping bag from the scene – this was subsequently placed in an evidence bag and taken away by a local Garda Detective.

The Garda Armed Support Unit was also on the scene while a house in the nearby Brook Crescent estate was cordoned off and later searched.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Inspector James White from Clonmel Garda station said that while the device itself was a hoax, it has been sent to Dublin for analysis.