Deputy Michael Lowry fined €15,000 by Revenue

Michael Lowry is among the latest tax defaulters to be named by Revenue.

The Tipperary TD was fined 15-thousand euro and his company Garuda Limited was fined 10-thousand euro after being convicted of two offences in June.

Revenue has published the details of 193 cases today where a court imposed a fine or sentence for tax offences between April and June this year, with the total fine amount reaching nearly 445,600 euro.

There were also 66 cases where Revenue accepted a settlement offer instead of going to the courts with the total settlement amount reaching nearly 9 million euro.