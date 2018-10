A Tipperary TD has described the health minister as ‘inexperienced’ and ‘intemperate’.

Independent Mattie McGrath is with a group of pro-life TD’s who claim Simon Harris is refusing to meet them to discuss the Abortion Bill.

The second stage of the bill was passed by TD’s earlier this week.

But a group of 10 TD’s say they are deeply concerned about doctors being forced to facilitate abortions.

Deputy McGrath feels they deserve a meeting.