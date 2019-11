Deputy Alan Kelly has said he’s not sure the money spent on a printer for Leinster House was warranted.

This follows the controversy that a further 260 thousand euro was spent on building works, after the room that was to house the machine wasn’t big enough.

The works were completed earlier this year, but staff have not yet received the health and safety training needed to operate the machine.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier the TD said if this was the private sector heads would roll…