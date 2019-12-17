Deputy Kelly – current timeline on Roscrea nursing home unacceptable

Deputy Alan Kelly along with a representative of the local Roscrea/Thurles Municipal Council will meet with Minister Jim Daly and the HSE today in relation to the future of the Dean Maxwell Nursing Home.

The Tipperary TD says it’s hoped that the Minister and the HSE will have some proposal to give hope to the people of Roscrea on this issue.

Deputy Kelly told Tipp FM news they deserve a new purpose built nursing home in Roscrea and the timelines being put down to change the current nursing home into a day home are not acceptable.