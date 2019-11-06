Deputy Healy calling for the reopening of hospital emergency departments

In a heated debate in the Dáil yesterday, Deputy Seamus Healy called on the Taoiseach to re-open the emergency department in Nenagh and the hospital in Cashel.

He said this would alleviate hospital overcrowding across Tipperary and Limerick and also help to reduce the trolley figures.

Deputy Healy criticised the model, which saw hospitals downgraded and emergency departments closed and moved to bigger hospitals.

He said this model is clearly not working and is leading to chaos in the health system, while the moratorium on recruitment is worsening an already grave situation.