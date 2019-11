Tipperary’s Fianna Fail TD has ruled out going into government with Sinn Fein after the next election.

Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald floated the idea at the party’s conference in Derry over the weekend.

She told grass root party members that her preference is for a left-leaning government and said Fianna Fail has moved left under Micheal Martin.

However, Thurles based Deputy Jackie Cahill says the gap between parties is too extreme to bridge: