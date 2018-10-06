Demands for action on disused Garda stations

Residents of Carrick-on-Suir municipal district have been calling for action on disused Garda stations.

With the housing and homelessness crises peaking in recent months, some locals want to see the council take them over for housing.

Garda stations around the Premier have been sold priovately in the past, with the auction of Grangemockler Garda station fetching 103,000 euro, while Ballinure made 100,000 euro and Dundrum made 90,000 euro.

Cllr Kevin O’Meara suggests using them for housing if a they cannot be manned by Gardai.