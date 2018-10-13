Deliveroo moots plans to expand to Tipperary

Deliveroo could be coming to a town in Tipperary.

The food delivery app is asking the public where its service should be rolled out next.

The company’s encouraging people to make the case for why their area should be top of its expansion plans.

Towns such as Clonmel, Cashel or Thurles could be in the running

Deliveroo is asking for nominations for where it should expand to next via a dedicated website, challenging the consumers to make the case for why their town should be top of the company’s 2019 Irish expansion plans.