Delays likely on M7 in coming weeks

Works are to take place in the coming weeks to improve the road surface near three junctions of the M7 in Tipperary.

Starting next Monday, resurfacing and paving works will take place on Junctions 22 Roscrea, 23 Moneygall and 24 Toomevara, and they are expected to finish by the end of July.

Delays should be expected in the area.

Local councillor Shane Lee along with Deputy Michael Lowry made representations to Transport Infrastructure Ireland about the issue.

Shane has been outlining some of the details.

“The works are starting on the 6th of July and expected to end of the 28th of July.”

“It’s starting on Junction 24 which would be Toomevara-Nenagh, coming back to Junction 23 which is the Moneygall area and then back to Junction 22 which is the Roscrea area.”

“You can expect delays – if people want to go onto www.tipperarycoco.ie and just go into the search there and put in M7 Roads and it’ll come up on that.”