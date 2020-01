University Hospital Limerick has been hit with further delays for the expected 60-bed modular unit.

This will mean a second Winter with more patients on trolleys and further overcrowding.

The original time-frame had predicted the beds would be up and running by now, but HSE management say it will now be another year before this is the case.

Tipperary TD and Labour health spokesperson, Alan Kelly said this shows the Mid-West being discriminated against yet again.