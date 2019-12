It’s claimed a delay in rolling out Jigsaw mental health hubs across Tipperary could cost lives.

The primary centre in Thurles is to open by the end of March – however it could be this time next year before outreach centres in other parts of the county are up and running.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has written to the Minister of State for Mental Health Jim Daly asking him to clarify if the proposed hubs in other areas can be sped up.