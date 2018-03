Concerns have been raised about the number of deer causing accidents on the old N8 between Cahir and Mitchelstown.

The animals have become an increasing problem for motorists in the area around Kilcoran as more and more of them are wandering onto the road.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney raised the issue at this month’s meeting of Clonmel Borough District where the council agreed to erect more signage to warn motorists.

The independent representative explains why they are needed.