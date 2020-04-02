Decrease in numbers attending local Emergency Departments ‘worrying’, according to consultant

A consultant in University Hospital Limerick says the drop-off in attendances at Emergency Departments is worrying.

Since the coronavirus first appeared in Ireland a number of weeks ago, the number of people going to ED’s around the country has dropped massively.

For instance, on this day last month, there were 488 people waiting on trolleys nationally, while today there are just 11 – none of which are in any of the local hospitals.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Dr Damien Ryan says people could be putting their lives at risk:

“Anecdotely we’re hearing from colleagues around the country of people presenting now to the Emergency Department with chest tightness, suggestive of a heart attack, that’s been going on for a few days.

“Or symptoms of stroke that are now outside the window in which we can intervene and make a difference.

“We’re starting to see that a little bit locally as well. So we really need to remind people to use the system that’s there as they normally would have.”

It’s believed a lot of the reason that people are putting off presenting is because they fear they may be exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

However, Dr Ryan also explained that they have put all the precautionary measures possible in place:

“We’ve changed the way we do business now in the Emergency Department. We’re streaming people at the point of entry.

“So, if we suspect, after initial triage, that you might have COVID – if you have your typical flu-like symptoms – you’re seen in the Emergency Department, isolated out. Everyone is wearing personal protective equipment.

“If we feel you’re not a COVID-query, you’re sent to a different area of the hospital.

“So, we’re separating out the COVID-query patients from the non-COVID-query patients very early on in the clinical encounter.”