Decision to be made today if Phase one of Government plan can go ahead

Cabinet Ministers are due to consider today whether to go ahead with the first phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.

It’s expected they will approve the measures on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

From next Monday, May 18th, the first phase of easing Coronavirus restrictions is due to start.

It would mean that some outdoor work can begin again, and that the likes of DIY and hardware stores can re-open physical stores.

Small outdoor gatherings of up to four people not from the same household would also be allowed.