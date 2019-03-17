Decision due on two Tipperary housing developments

Planning decisions are due early next week on two housing developments in County Tipperary.

One is for the village of Portroe with the other in the South of the County.

32 detached houses are planned for Portroe by Eko Integrated Services Ltd

They are due to find out by Tuesday whether or not they can proceed with their proposals for Cloneygowney near the shores of Lough Derg.

The development will consist of 9 three-bedroom houses, 15 four-bedroom and 8 four-bedroom with garage.

A decision is also due by the 19th of March on a planning application for a 7 house development in Clonmel.

Lar Whelan Trading is behind the proposals for the mix of semi-detached and terraced houses at Garryshane on the Glenconnor Road.

The original application was lodged last September with Tipperary county Council seeking further information the following month.

This was subsequently submitted late last month with a decision due by Tuesday next.