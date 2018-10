Sports clubs in Tipperary are being urged to apply for their share in a €40 million funding pot.

The date to register for the Sports Capital Grant Scheme is this Friday – with the applications due on October 19th.

It’s available to organisations that are looking to upgrade or build new facilities – such as stands, dressing rooms and all weather pitches.

Independent Councillor Martin Lonergan says disadvantaged areas are expected to get a good share of the funding.