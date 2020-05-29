Deadline extended for Tipperary students to apply for calculated Leaving Cert grades

The deadline for Tipperary students to apply for calculated grades in this year’s Leaving Cert has been extended until midday.

The Department of Education says it is conscious of some students being unable to sign-up.

Just two per cent of sixth years haven’t applied for the predicted mark from teachers.

A total of 59,859 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students had registered by the 10pm deadline for registration. This is over 98 per cent of the total of 61,029 who had been expected to sit the Leaving Certificate examinations in 2020.

The Department says it’s hoped that the Calculated Grades will issue as close as possible to the usual timeframe for examination results.