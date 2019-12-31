Dead teenager’s picture used in fake Tinder profile

A grieving Tipperary mother was horrified this week to discover a fake dating profile had been set up in her late daughter’s name.

16-year-old Mia O’Neill from Newport took her own life in September and this week, after facing their first Christmas without her, Mia’s family were confronted with a Tinder profile in Mia’s name.

A picture of Mia was used in the profile, in which she was listed as being 32.

Her mother Aisling told Tipp FM News they were shocked and disturbed when people made them aware of the profile, but that the support from people has been amazing.

She added she would like to see Coco’s Law passed, as this would crack down on online bullying and harassment. As it stands, there is no legal ramification for setting up a fake profile, which uses someone else’s picture or name.