Walkers, joggers and runners in Templemore will have an extra special reason to lace up their trainers this weekend.

International track and field athlete David Gillick will be joining this Saturday’s parkrun event in the town.

The free 5km timed event in the park takes place every Saturday at half nine.

David Gillick is a VHI ambassador partnered with ParkRun Ireland and says it’s just about getting out in the community