Darkness into Light walks across Tipperary

Thousands of people are set to take part in Darkness into Light walks at seven locations across the Premier County.

It’s the annual fundraiser for Pieta House with participants starting out in the dead of night and completing the walk as dawn breaks.

Events are taking place in Carrick on Suir, Ballina/Killaloe, Nenagh, Roscrea, Thurles, Cashel and Tipp Town – all starting at 4.15am.

Killian Darcy is part of the committee involved with the Cashel walk – he says there’s something special in store for those taking part.