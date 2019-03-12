Danish company expands Tipperary links

A Danish company has made a significant investment in Mid-Tipperary which it’s hoped will lead to a jobs boost for the area.

Hvidtved Larsen has renovated and expanded their Irish base in Two Mile Borris.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier local Councillor Micheál Lowry described it as a major vote of confidence in the area.

As well as investing in their Two Mile Borris facility the Danish company has also forged links with other companies in mid-Tipp

Councillor Lowry says there will also be a positive spin off for them.