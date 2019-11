Fianna Fáil General Election candidate, Sandra Farrell is calling for improvements to the Dark Road in Nenagh before lives are lost.

She said the road is extremely popular with walkers, joggers and cyclists and with evenings getting darker earlier, the route poses some grave dangers to those using it.

Nearby residents of Castleoaks, where Sandra also lives, would like to see the council carry out works, such as painting a white line, installing lights and other works, as a matter of urgency.