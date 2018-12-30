Dangerous junction at Borrisokane raises safety concerns

Its feared there will be a serious incident at a dangerous junction in Borrisokane if the matter isn’t addressed urgently.

Works to upgrade the N52/N65 are finally underway and are expected to be completed in 2020 – but local representatives feel a crossroads on that stretch should form part of those plans.

The junction on the Portumna side of the town poses huge difficulties for anybody exiting from the Birr or Ballinderry sides

Councillor Joe Hannigan feels its one of the most dangerous roads in Tipperary.