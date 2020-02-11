Dangerous driving conditions across Tipperary

Drivers are being urged to take it easy on the roads this morning due to snow and sleet.

More snowfalls are likely during the day, and there is a snow and ice warning in place until midnight.

Dangerous conditions have been reported across Tipperary, with poor visibility around Clonmel, while the Roscrea to Templemore road is reportedly like an ice rink.

There have been accidents on the M8 near Mitchelstown and near Nenagh.

The schools in Ballingarry are also closed, while the roads are dangerous in the areas of Killenaule, Ballingarry, the Commons, Glengoole and surrounding areas.

According to a poll live on our Facebook page, 70% of listeners are experiencing dangerous driving conditions this morning, while 30% reportedly have no snow at all. Have your say on the Tipp FM Facebook page.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says drivers need to be very careful.